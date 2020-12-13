Trust Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,681 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 19.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $1,363,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.7% in the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.96.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $88.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $80.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.11. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $90.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

