Trust Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Biogen by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Biogen by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $241.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.49. The company has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Biogen to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $310.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $342.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.13.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

