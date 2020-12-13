Trust Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $19,724,545.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,258,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total value of $2,640,586.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,465 shares in the company, valued at $28,274,139.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,352 shares of company stock worth $24,337,666 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CB opened at $153.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.92. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Chubb from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.95.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

