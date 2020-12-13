Trust Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth about $702,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Humana by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,948,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUM stock opened at $391.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.25 and a 52-week high of $474.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.19.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Humana from $394.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.05.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

