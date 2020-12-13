TrustSwap (SWAP) Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $29.71 million and $1.15 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00002209 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TrustSwap has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00025512 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00149930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.40 or 0.00873351 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00238238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.26 or 0.00452537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00157049 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001630 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,997,937 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,739,970 tokens. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

TrustSwap Token Trading

TrustSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

