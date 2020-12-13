U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,316 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,585,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,703,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,505 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,537 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,958 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,424,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,272,000 after acquiring an additional 321,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,169,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,607,000 after acquiring an additional 873,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stephens raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.73.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $69.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.56.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.