VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 97.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96,096 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $35.08 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $45.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.31.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

