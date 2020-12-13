Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VRNS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.80.

VRNS opened at $135.12 on Wednesday. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $138.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.93 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP James O’boyle sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $49,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,246,838.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.52, for a total value of $115,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,984 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,031.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,521 shares of company stock worth $1,293,084. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 11.2% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,581,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,424,000 after acquiring an additional 261,029 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 10.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,029,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,770,000 after acquiring an additional 93,298 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 87.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 790,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,276,000 after acquiring an additional 368,899 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 29.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 591,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 134,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 25,949.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 509,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 507,046 shares during the last quarter.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

