Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 10.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,153,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,983,084,000 after buying an additional 5,038,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,031,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,511,902,000 after buying an additional 631,062 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 6.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,076,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,631,000 after buying an additional 635,108 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 126.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,443,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,307,000 after buying an additional 4,723,283 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 700.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,428,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,788,000 after buying an additional 4,750,131 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VTR opened at $49.05 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $63.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.50.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

