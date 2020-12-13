Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) Receives Buy Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VOD. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 192 ($2.51) target price on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 175.93 ($2.30).

Get Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) alerts:

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) stock opened at GBX 131.33 ($1.72) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 117.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 118.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.66. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a one year high of GBX 158.50 ($2.07).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.37%.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.