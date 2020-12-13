Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on WKHS. Oppenheimer began coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Workhorse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Vertical Research began coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.38.
Shares of Workhorse Group stock opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.47.
In related news, VP Anthony Daly Furey sold 50,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $1,192,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 298,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $101,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,264.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 260,202 shares of company stock valued at $6,462,251. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 21.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Workhorse Group
Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.
