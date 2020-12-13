Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.61.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.68. Yext has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.94.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The company had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Yext’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $40,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 99,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,502.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $28,857.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,594 shares of company stock valued at $4,764,720 in the last three months. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the second quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Yext by 263.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Yext by 100.0% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 292.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 124.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

