Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Holdings Trimmed by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 38,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,203,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,479,374,000 after acquiring an additional 356,462 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $105.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.38 and its 200 day moving average is $94.76. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $107.70.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at $345,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,488 shares of company stock worth $2,655,493 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.53.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

