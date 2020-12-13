Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) will report $2.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AON’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.79 billion. AON reported sales of $2.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full-year sales of $10.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.89 billion to $11.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.01 billion to $11.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AON from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.75.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $186.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,865,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $987,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in AON by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in AON by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in AON by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AON by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $204.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.34. AON has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $238.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

AON announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

