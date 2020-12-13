Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Analysts expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Diamondback Energy reported earnings per share of $1.93 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $4.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to $5.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Diamondback Energy.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.72.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 182.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.28. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $96.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamondback Energy (FANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.