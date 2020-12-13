Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to Post $1.91 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.02. Rockwell Automation reported earnings of $2.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year earnings of $8.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $8.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.23 to $10.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays downgraded Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.47.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total value of $78,387.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.92, for a total value of $174,444.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,502 shares of company stock valued at $15,064,005 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 395.8% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.1% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 914.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $246.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $267.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

