Zacks: Brokerages Expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $980.22 Million

Brokerages forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) will announce sales of $980.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the lowest is $938.80 million. Spectrum Brands posted sales of $871.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year sales of $4.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.48. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $1,011,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $41,441,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPB opened at $69.82 on Thursday. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $70.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.02 and a 200-day moving average of $56.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

