Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

LSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Life Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.18.

Life Storage stock opened at $114.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.35. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $67.31 and a twelve month high of $119.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.86 and a 200-day moving average of $104.91.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.56 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Life Storage news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $571,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,980.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage during the third quarter worth $31,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Life Storage during the third quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Life Storage by 166.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 875 storage facilities in 29 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

