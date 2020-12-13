Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut TransMedics Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TransMedics Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average of $15.64. TransMedics Group has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.45 and a quick ratio of 10.54.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.13. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 49.98% and a negative net margin of 143.93%. The company had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 224.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 98,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 68,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

