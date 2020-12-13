Zacks Investment Research Lowers Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Littelfuse is the preferred brand for leading manufacturers around the world, with more than 40 sales, manufacturing and engineering facilities and a global network of distribution channels. Littelfuse products are vital components in virtually every market that uses electrical energy, from consumer electronics to automobiles, commercial vehicles and industrial equipment. They are also expanding into adjacent markets that complement their core business including power distribution centers for mining operations, generator controls and protection for marine applications, heavy-duty switches for commercial vehicles and electromechanical sensors used in the automotive industry. “

Get Littelfuse alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Littelfuse from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $218.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $199.50.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $246.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $103.63 and a twelve month high of $252.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.01. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $391.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.09 million. Analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 315,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,196,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.93, for a total transaction of $2,245,997.50. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,426 shares of company stock worth $21,189,419. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Littelfuse by 19.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Littelfuse by 22.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Littelfuse (LFUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.