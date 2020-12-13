Zacks Investment Research Lowers MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.88.

NYSE MSM opened at $84.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $44.93 and a 52-week high of $87.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.88.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

