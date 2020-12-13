Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

LPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Shares of LPI stock opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $261.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 4.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $61.00.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $173.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.59 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 193,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $2,103,741.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Levy sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $7,709,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,726.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,558,505 shares of company stock valued at $29,666,674 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 313.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 46.7% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 17.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

