Zilliqa Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 13th. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $357.67 million and approximately $33.46 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for $0.0333 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00006111 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00066445 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000685 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00020758 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005442 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004739 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,037,345,064 coins and its circulating supply is 10,745,877,911 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

