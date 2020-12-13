Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 292,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 51,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH opened at $141.68 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $165.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 885.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.42.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

