ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Equities researchers at Mizuho began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.59.

ACAD traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.57. 641,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,328. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.08. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $120.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,297 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $55,200.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,735.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,960 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $125,977.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,269.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,982 shares of company stock valued at $774,823. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 260,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 180,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after buying an additional 69,765 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $869,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 100.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

