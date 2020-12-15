Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accolade Inc. provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. Accolade Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

ACCD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Accolade presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.90.

NASDAQ ACCD traded down $5.37 on Tuesday, reaching $49.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,994. Accolade has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.66.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the third quarter worth $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Accolade in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Accolade in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Accolade in the third quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Accolade in the third quarter valued at about $374,000. 5.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

