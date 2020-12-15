Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing neurology therapies for Parkinson’s disease, migraine and multiple sclerosis. Acorda has a pipeline of novel neurological therapies addressing a range of disorders, including Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis. Acorda markets three FDA-approved therapies, including AMPYRA® (dalfampridine) Extended Release Tablets, 10 mg. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Shares of ACOR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.75. 31,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,335,971. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.09. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The company has a market cap of $35.86 million, a PE ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.69.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.24. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $53.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.39 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACOR. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 405.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 55,936 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 44,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 47,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

