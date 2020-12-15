AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Plans $1.16 — Dividend

AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.1558 per share on Monday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE AIO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.70. 161,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,619. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.40. AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $26.07.

About AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund

There is no company description available for AllianzGI AI & Tech Opportunities Fund.

