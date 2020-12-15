Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.93% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits and political organizations. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages and personal loans and lines of credit options and commercial loans. It also provides services for online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking and real estate aspects. The company’s operates primarily in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

NASDAQ:AMAL traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.77. 4,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,431. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average of $11.96. Amalgamated Bank has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 6.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 944,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after buying an additional 60,114 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 274.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 468,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 343,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 121,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 14,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amalgamated Bank engages in the provision of financial services. The firm also offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody solutions. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

