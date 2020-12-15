American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.49-1.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $235-245 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.98 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AOUT. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. CL King assumed coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.10.

NASDAQ:AOUT traded up $1.77 on Tuesday, hitting $15.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,265,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,924. American Outdoor Brands has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $30.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43.

In other news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,707 shares in the company, valued at $486,734.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

