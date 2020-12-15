American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.49-1.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $235-245 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.98 million.

Shares of NASDAQ AOUT traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,924. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $30.01.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. CL King assumed coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Outdoor Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.10.

In related news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer acquired 10,000 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $132,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,734.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.