American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) updated its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.49-1.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $235-245 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.98 million.
Shares of NASDAQ AOUT traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,924. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $30.01.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. CL King assumed coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Outdoor Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.10.
About American Outdoor Brands
American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.
