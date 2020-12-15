Analyzing Ascendia Brands (OTCMKTS:ASCBQ) and The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) and Ascendia Brands (OTCMKTS:ASCBQ) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

The Estée Lauder Companies has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascendia Brands has a beta of -1.03, meaning that its stock price is 203% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The Estée Lauder Companies and Ascendia Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Estée Lauder Companies $14.29 billion 6.33 $684.00 million $4.12 60.78 Ascendia Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Estée Lauder Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Ascendia Brands.

Profitability

This table compares The Estée Lauder Companies and Ascendia Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Estée Lauder Companies 4.38% 32.72% 7.91% Ascendia Brands N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.7% of The Estée Lauder Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of The Estée Lauder Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of Ascendia Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and Ascendia Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Estée Lauder Companies 1 4 14 0 2.68 Ascendia Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus price target of $236.24, indicating a potential downside of 5.66%. Given The Estée Lauder Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Estée Lauder Companies is more favorable than Ascendia Brands.

Summary

The Estée Lauder Companies beats Ascendia Brands on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools. It also provides fragrance products in various forms comprising eau de parfum sprays and colognes, as well as lotions, powders, creams, candles, and soaps; and hair care products that include shampoos, conditioners, styling products, treatment, finishing sprays, and hair color products, as well as sells ancillary products and services. The company offers its products under EstÃ©e Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, MÂ·AÂ·C, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin, Smashbox, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums FrÃ©dÃ©ric Malle, GLAMGLOW, By Kilian, BECCA, Too Faced, RODIN olio lusso, FLIRT!, Kiton, and Tom Ford brands. It also holds license arrangements for Tommy Hilfiger, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Michael Kors, Ermenegildo Zegna, Dr. Andrew Weil, TOM FORD BEAUTY, AERIN, and Tory Burch brands. The company sells its products through department stores, specialty-multi retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and salons and spas; freestanding stores; its own and authorized retailer Websites; third-party online malls; stores in airports and on cruise ships; in-flight and duty-free shops; and self-select outlets. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. has a joint development agreement with Atropos Therapeutics Inc. to discover senomodulators. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Ascendia Brands Company Profile

Ascendia Brands, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of branded health and beauty care products. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Hamliton, NJ.

