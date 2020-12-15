AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AO World Plc operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company sells washing machines, washer dryers, tumble dryers, dishwashers, fridges and freezers, ovens, cookers, range cookers, cooker hoods, extractor fans, hobs, and microwaves, as well as coffee machines, kettles and toasters, food preparation products, irons, small cooking appliances and microwaves. AO World Plc is headquartered in Bolton, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AO World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AO World in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

AO World stock remained flat at $$4.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. AO World has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -238.01 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54.

About AO World

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

