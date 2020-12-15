Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Price Up 5% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rose 5% on Tuesday after Cascend Securities raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $140.00. Cascend Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Apple traded as high as $127.90 and last traded at $127.88. Approximately 156,911,891 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 159,574,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.78.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.41.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 273.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 29,846 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 275.4% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 891,285 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $103,219,000 after purchasing an additional 653,875 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 303.6% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 293,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,268,000 after purchasing an additional 221,026 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Apple by 267.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,810,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,136,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 300.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,892 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.