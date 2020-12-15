Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Shares of APYX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.67. The stock had a trading volume of 160,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,282. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.53. Apyx Medical has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $228.61 million, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 64.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apyx Medical will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APYX. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Apyx Medical during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after buying an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 558,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 204,900 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 484,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 30,948 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, a energy technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apyx Medical (APYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.