ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) Announces Jan 21 Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) announced a jan 21 dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

TSE:ARX traded up C$0.14 on Tuesday, reaching C$6.28. 1,640,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,369. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.93. ARC Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$2.42 and a 52-week high of C$8.39.

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$272.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARX shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price objective on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$10.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Cormark boosted their price objective on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.71.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

