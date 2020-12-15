Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Trading Up 27.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) shot up 27.2% during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $123.00. The stock traded as high as $75.36 and last traded at $74.25. 9,036,845 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,482% from the average session volume of 571,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.38.

ARVN has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $78.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Arvinas by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,824,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,563 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arvinas by 194.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,144,000 after purchasing an additional 762,484 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,581,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,051,000 after buying an additional 312,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,083,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.84.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Arvinas Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

