Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athira Pharma Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. Athira Pharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Athira Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of Athira Pharma stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.12. The company had a trading volume of 330,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,844. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.42. Athira Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.84.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.87). Equities analysts expect that Athira Pharma will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Athira Pharma news, Director Joseph Edelman acquired 1,058,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,008.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Athira Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Athira Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Athira Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Athira Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

