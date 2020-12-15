Autonio (NIOX) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.49 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Autonio token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Autonio has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $63,775.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 15.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00026771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00151513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.55 or 0.00872631 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00189394 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.00449233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00150324 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Autonio Token Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 tokens. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Exrates, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

