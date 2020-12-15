Aventus Price Up 70.4% Over Last 7 Days (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded up 48.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Aventus has a total market capitalization of $979,329.34 and approximately $55,446.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aventus token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000840 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aventus has traded 70.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00065521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.32 or 0.00444089 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00020116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00028285 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aventus Token Profile

Aventus (AVT) is a token. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io . The official website for Aventus is aventus.io . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aventus Token Trading

Aventus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

