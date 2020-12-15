BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.41

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.41 and last traded at $24.49, with a volume of 358415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $965.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.18.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.69 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. Equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

