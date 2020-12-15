Bezant (BZNT) Market Capitalization Tops $5.20 Million

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Bezant has a market cap of $5.20 million and $42,851.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bezant has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Bezant token can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00065521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.32 or 0.00444089 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00020116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00028285 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant (CRYPTO:BZNT) is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

