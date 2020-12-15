BK Technologies Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI)

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st.

BK Technologies has decreased its dividend by 77.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BKTI stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.05. 47,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,607. BK Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.58.

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

