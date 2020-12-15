Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. provides recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It product consists of Blue Apron Meals, Blue Apron Wine, the Blue Apron Market and BN Ranch, a premium supplier of grass-fed beef and pasture-raised poultry. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Blue Apron from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Blue Apron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.28.

APRN traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.36. 469,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,474. Blue Apron has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -3.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.29. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 91.24%. The company had revenue of $112.25 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Blue Apron will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $44,618.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,895.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Meredith L. Deutsch sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $39,830.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,260 shares of company stock worth $124,272 in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Blue Apron by 2,444.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 579,119 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Blue Apron by 56.7% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 543,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 196,519 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Blue Apron in the third quarter worth $3,021,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Blue Apron by 16.9% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 186,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Apron in the third quarter worth $1,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

