Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.98

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

Boston Properties has raised its dividend by 41.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Boston Properties stock traded up $2.60 on Tuesday, reaching $101.10. 62,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,243. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $147.83. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.60.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

