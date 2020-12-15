Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.98

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%.
Boston Properties has raised its dividend by 41.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of Boston Properties stock traded up $2.60 on Tuesday, reaching $101.10. 62,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,243. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $147.83. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.60.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.29.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
