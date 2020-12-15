Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Trading Up 5.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) shares rose 5.7% on Tuesday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $29.00. The company traded as high as $28.18 and last traded at $28.15. Approximately 258,976 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 457,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.62.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cactus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

In related news, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $96,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,979.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $244,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,842 shares in the company, valued at $866,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,799 shares of company stock valued at $485,943 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Cactus by 341.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cactus by 54.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cactus by 75.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cactus by 61.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 2.35.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $59.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

Cactus Company Profile (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

