Callisto Network (CLO) Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, OOOBTC and Exrates. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded up 20.8% against the dollar. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and $50,607.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $589.23 or 0.03027047 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00031161 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Callisto Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, OOOBTC and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

