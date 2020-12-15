Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (SPI.V) (CVE:SPI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.10

Shares of Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (SPI.V) (CVE:SPI) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88.

Get Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (SPI.V) alerts:

In related news, insider Elmag Investments inc. acquired 6,953,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$347,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 99,434,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,971,706.30.

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek/Altares area of northeastern British Columbia.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (SPI.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (SPI.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.