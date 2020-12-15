CertiK (CTK) Reaches Market Cap of $23.99 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. CertiK has a total market cap of $23.99 million and $2.10 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CertiK token can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00005000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CertiK has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CertiK Token Profile

CertiK’s total supply is 100,516,462 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,700,634 tokens. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

CertiK Token Trading

CertiK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

