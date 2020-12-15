Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $111.35

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $111.35 and last traded at $110.29, with a volume of 2418 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.59.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $101.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 48.09%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 103.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,408,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,077,000 after buying an additional 1,226,898 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 38.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 730,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,572,000 after buying an additional 202,354 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 43.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,076,000 after buying an additional 158,418 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.8% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 245,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,686,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 21.6% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 202,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,037,000 after purchasing an additional 35,957 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

